City of Jackson unveils new seal

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson has a new official seal.

The Jackson City Council voted 6-1 to change the seal Tuesday, which formerly depicted Andrew Jackson on a horse. The seal was replaced because of Jackson’s notoriety as a slaveholder, and because of his involvement in the forced removal of Native Americans.

The new seal has a simple design depicting the city above blue and green swaths of color. It also lists the date of the city’s founding.

