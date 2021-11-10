Advertisement

Celebrating National Sundae Day at Babe’s Corner Lansing

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -National Sundae Day is Thursday, November 11th, but we celebrated a day early on Studio 10 at Babe’s Corner Lansing. Aharon Hebert, one of the co-owners, showed us how to make a couple of their sundaes including the S’mores Sundae, Blueberry Cheesecake Sundae and the Grasshopper Sundae.

Plus, we learned more about how their business started and how they chose some of their unique names for their menu items.

