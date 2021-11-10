Browns Sign Key Lineman to Extension

-CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns have made another huge investment into their offensive line, signing three-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio to a three-year, $48 million contract extension. The 30-year-old was under contract through 2022, but the Browns wanted to secure one of their leaders and best players and have him finish his career with Cleveland. The Browns drafted Bitonio in 2014. He’s played every offensive snap since the start of the 2017 season. His deal, which runs through the 2025 season, comes a day after right guard Wyatt Teller signed a four-year, $56.8 million extension.

