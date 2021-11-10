Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy in Georgia

Blace Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday...
Blace Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday morning.(Source: NCMEC)
By WRDW staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Officials are looking for a 1-year-old boy who authorities say was abducted early Wednesday morning from the city of Clarkston.

Blace Barnett was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper and no pants. He was also was wrapped in a blanket, WRDW reported.

He is believed to be traveling with an unknown suspect in a gray 2002 Ford Explorer with a Georgia license plate P2722946. A “Tag Applied For” sign should be in the back window of the car.

It is not known where the vehicle was heading.

If you see this vehicle or Blace, call 911, your local law enforcement agency or Clarkston Police Department at (404) 292-9465.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for Althena Greene who went missing Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing woman, 87, found dead
Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the capture of the person...
FBI offering $10K reward for information regarding cold case homicide
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the capture of the person...
‘I very much still have faith’ -- Girlfriend of missing Lansing man found dead pleads for arrest of killer
Isaiah Gardenhire has been found mentally competent to stand trial in a case where he is...
Man sentenced to at least 75 years behind bars for murdering Mt. Pleasant-area girl

Latest News

In this May 2, 2021, file photo, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at "Vax Live: The Concert...
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of U.S. Capitol riot
In October 2020, General Motors announced plans to invest more than $100 million at Lansing...
Whitmer leads other governors in call for legislation to boost semiconductor production
President Joe Biden, in remarks to the Democratic National Committee, says it's imperative to...
Biden's remarks to the DNC: Inflation hurts
President Joe Biden is seeing disappointing poll numbers, but the Biden administration is...
Biden to showcase Baltimore as fertile ground for his agenda