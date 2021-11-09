Advertisement

Sparrow: Kids vaccine appointments booked up

For the foreseeable future, vaccine appointments for adolescents are booked up.
Child vaccinations
Child vaccinations(WRDW)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital says parents trying to get their child vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to wait.

For the foreseeable future, vaccine appointments for adolescents are booked up. Sparrow says some openings may pop up and to keep an eye out for available appointments.

You can sign up through the MySparrow app. The shots are given out at the drive-thru clinic at Frandor.

The clinic is open:

  • Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • and the next two Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

