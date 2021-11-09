Sparrow: Kids vaccine appointments booked up

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital says parents trying to get their child vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to wait.

For the foreseeable future, vaccine appointments for adolescents are booked up. Sparrow says some openings may pop up and to keep an eye out for available appointments.

You can sign up through the MySparrow app. The shots are given out at the drive-thru clinic at Frandor.

The clinic is open:

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

and the next two Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.