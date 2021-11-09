Advertisement

Rodgers Clarifies His Covid Remarks

FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an...
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if the reigning NFL MVP has been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)((AP Photo/Rick Scuteri))
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn’t get vaccinated for COVID-19 but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive.

Rodgers spoke Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after discussing on the same outlet his reasons for avoiding a vaccine.

Rodgers tested positive Wednesday, was unavailable to play in the Packers’ 13-7 loss Sunday at Kansas City and remains quarantined in his Green Bay home.

