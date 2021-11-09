News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Okemos’ soccer championship win

NOVI, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! This one wasn’t too difficult to choose.

At the Division One Championship Boys Soccer game Saturday, it was tied late in the game when Okemos senior Aiden Antcliff scored the second goal in a two-minute span. It was their first state title since 2004.

