Advertisement

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Okemos’ soccer championship win

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOVI, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! This one wasn’t too difficult to choose.

At the Division One Championship Boys Soccer game Saturday, it was tied late in the game when Okemos senior Aiden Antcliff scored the second goal in a two-minute span. It was their first state title since 2004.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident that killed a 49-year-old Lansing man.
Lansing man killed while walking in road
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Search party organized, family offering $5,000 reward for leads in search for Brendan Santo
Ski resort closed for decades finally being demolished
Lansing Police searching for vehicle suspected in deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Okemos’ soccer championship win
Play of the Week: Okemos senior helps win soccer championship game
Washington Suspends Football Coach
OUT OF CAMERA FILE – Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles during the first...
Wilson Cleared to Return to Seahawks
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) and Jose Altuve (27) celebrate as they score on teammate Yuli...
Astros Bregman Undergoes Surgery