Nessel, UIA share money mule warning signs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued a consumer alert as part of the Department of Justice’s Money Mule Awareness Campaign.

Money mules are people who receive and move money obtained from victims of fraud, in someone else’s direction. Some money mules are aware that they have been recruited to aid criminal activity. Knowingly moving money for illegal activities can lead to profound consequences including criminal charges.

However other money mules move money in someone else’s direction, not knowing that their activity benefits fraudsters. These individuals, even if they don’t realize it, enable fraudsters to harm others.

“Unfortunately, unsuspecting people may not realize an opportunity presented to them is really a scam to act as a money mule for bad actors,” Nessel said. “I urge consumers to read this alert to ensure they’re prepared against this type of fraud.”

The Money Mule Scams Consumer Alert shares valuable information on how to avoid falling victim. Fake check scams are one example of how criminals use a money mule to commit fraud. Another example is criminals requesting that a money mule open a bank account to receive illegally obtained unemployment benefits and then transfer the money elsewhere or withdraw it.

“Criminals steal identities to fraudulently file for unemployment benefits, then recruit mules to launder the money,” Director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Julia Dale said. “This web of fraud robs the unemployment insurance system of dollars for deserving, hard-working Michiganders who have lost their jobs and increases costs for businesses. If you’re asked to handle money by someone you don’t know, alert law enforcement immediately.”

Money mule warning signs include:

Unsolicited emails or contacts on social media promising “easy” money.

Communications from a prospective “employer” through a web-based internet service, such as Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, or “throwaway” email services.

Requests to open a personal bank account to receive and transfer money.

Offers to keep a portion of the funds transferred.

Work-at-home job offers that are limited to moving money.

An online contact asks you to receive and forward funds to unknown individuals.

Consumers should never agree to:

A work-at-home offer that asks you to transfer money.

Open a bank account or move money at someone else’s request.

Give someone access to your bank account or debit card.

Allow money from people you don’t know to be deposited into your account.

A job offer that promises easy money and involves sending or receiving money or packages.

Receive or forward packages, or purchase gift cards or virtual currency at someone’s direction.

Provide a username and password for unemployment or other benefits accounts.

The Department of Justice’s Money Mule Awareness Campaign runs through the end of November. You can learn more on the DOJ’s website.

