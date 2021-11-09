Advertisement

In My View: MSU fortunate with 8-1 record

It’s no secret that in the last two games the Spartans had defensive issues.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On balance, Michigan State football perhaps is fortunate to have an 8-1 record and national ranking.

It’s no secret that in the last two games the Spartans had defensive issues especially in their secondary. They’ve won all these games even though defensively other teams have figured out that they can throw the ball at MSU.

And the final three teams they are due to face, Maryland, Ohio State, and Penn State, will be throwing the ball everywhere.

How MSU improves in practice and responds, in my view, will dictate the type of record they’ll have by the end of the regular season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident that killed a 49-year-old Lansing man.
Lansing man killed while walking in road
Lansing Police searching for vehicle suspected in deadly hit-and-run
UIA office.
Changes to unemployment system now underway
Families mourn the loss of Davyon Rose and Nicholas Sada.
Parents reflect on the loss of their sons one year ago
Ski resort closed for decades finally being demolished

Latest News

In My View: MSU fortunate with 8-1 record
In My View: MSU fortunate with 8-1 record
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Lions bye week - does it help or hurt?
In My View: Was a bye week be all the Lions needed to break the losing streak?
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Bad timing for UM-MSU hockey weekend