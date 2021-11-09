In My View: MSU fortunate with 8-1 record

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On balance, Michigan State football perhaps is fortunate to have an 8-1 record and national ranking.

It’s no secret that in the last two games the Spartans had defensive issues especially in their secondary. They’ve won all these games even though defensively other teams have figured out that they can throw the ball at MSU.

And the final three teams they are due to face, Maryland, Ohio State, and Penn State, will be throwing the ball everywhere.

How MSU improves in practice and responds, in my view, will dictate the type of record they’ll have by the end of the regular season.

