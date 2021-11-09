MSU to test robot fish in Eaton County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A professor at Michigan State University will be testing a large robot fish Wednesday in Eaton County.

The robot, designed by Dr. Xiaobo Tan, had undergone multiple versions over the last 15 years.

The goal of Wednesday morning’s test is to see how the robot does in deep water. If successful, another test will take place off the coast of the state of Georgia.

The robot fish is equipped with multiple sensors, which can monitor water pollution and track tagged species of fish.

“The idea is you could have something like this, which is energy efficient and also highly maneuverable because it swims like a fish and maneuvers like a fish, and also cost effective,” Tan said. “Once we have this tool, it can definitely help us in terms of preservation efforts or monitoring efforts. There are all kinds of different possibilities there.”

The test Wednesday will take place at Crandell Park in Eaton County.

