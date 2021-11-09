Mid-Michigan daycares hope new bonus attracts more workers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state is cutting a check to childcare workers. Governor Gretchen Whitmer just announced the childcare stabilization grant, which will give every full-time childcare professional a $1,000 bonus.

Childcare providers can apply for the grant on the state’s website. The governor says this is all about keeping the doors open at daycare operations. People managing childcare centers across mid-Michigan say it will do just that, while giving them a sigh of relief as they deal with the extra costs of the pandemic.

Two local daycare managers told News 10 it will help them with their latest dilemma, staff shortages.

Santrece Roberts is the owner of Caterpillar Corner.

“It’s definitely been a struggle trying to get staff in the door,” she said.

Daycares are still trying to recover from the pandemic. Not just financially, they’re also dealing with a staffing shortage. With Governor Whitmer opening applications to give bonuses to child care workers, owners like Roberts are hoping it will get more workers through their doors.

“With us being short staffed there’s only so many children we can service, because we are a ratio-based industry,” Roberts said. “Being able to have that will help us to increase the number of children we’re able to service in house.”

Like Roberts, Liz Laura is a manager in the childcare industry. She’s the director of the Spartan Child Development Center in East Lansing. She says low wages in the industry combined with the extra work the pandemic has caused the staffing shortage. She appreciates the funds but will be looking to bring even more incentives to her employees.

“My primary goal though at this point is to show the individuals who are doing the really hard work in the classrooms, that are putting their lives at risk every single day, to make sure that they are taken care of and that they see how much I appreciate them,” Laura said. “So, while there’s that $1,000 bonus, I’d like to give them more.”

After a brief shutdown because of the pandemic, Caterpillar Corner went from about 75 families which they were taking care of to about seventeen.

“Due to the pandemic we lost a lot of families,” Roberts said. “And even now, making sure that families are returning so we can afford to pay staff and keep our doors open for our families.”

After operating on funds from emergency nest eggs over the last year, Roberts and Laura are grateful the state is recognizing the issues within the industry and taking steps to provide assistance. However, Laura wonders how long the gestures of good will are going to last.

“Seeing funding like this come through is important,” Laura said. “I have to be honest, I hope it’s sustainable though. Right? I could dump all of this into teacher’s salaries, but if it doesn’t continue to be long lasting funding, it’s not going to change the needs of the entire population of early childhood educators.”

