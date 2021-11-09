Advertisement

Michigan State Police searching for missing woman with dementia

Police are searching for Althena Greene who went missing Monday afternoon.
Police are searching for Althena Greene who went missing Monday afternoon.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Have you seen this woman?

Michigan State Police are on the lookout for 87-year-old Althena Greene who went missing out of Oceola Township. Police say she has been missing since Monday afternoon.

Police described Greene as a 5′6″ African American, 110 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a tan coat, black pants, and a black shirt.

If you have any information about Greene’s whereabouts call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-9111.

