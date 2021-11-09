Michigan State Police searching for missing woman with dementia
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Have you seen this woman?
Michigan State Police are on the lookout for 87-year-old Althena Greene who went missing out of Oceola Township. Police say she has been missing since Monday afternoon.
Police described Greene as a 5′6″ African American, 110 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a tan coat, black pants, and a black shirt.
If you have any information about Greene’s whereabouts call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-9111.
