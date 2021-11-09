MI New Economy tour stops in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials met today with local business, workforce development and community leaders in Lansing to discuss the ways Michigan can achieve the goals laid out in Gov. Whitmer’s MI New Economy Plan . The event is part of a statewide tour designed to bring stakeholders together to discuss a comprehensive strategy to utilize American Rescue Plan funds to support small businesses, grow the middle class and invest in our communities.

“We have a strong commitment to carrying out the governor’s economic vision that tackles structural challenges in an effort to grow Michigan’s economy, create good-paying jobs and build industries of the future,” said Susan Corbin, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO). “It is critical that we work together and hear from a diverse set of voices throughout the state, so that we can continue our economic recovery and build Michigan back better.”

The goal of these events is to share the governor’s vision with key stakeholders and thought leaders and highlight local projects that demonstrate how the MI New Economy plan can move the state’s economy forward.

The Lansing stop of the tour included presentations from LEO and an open discussion with other local leaders to highlight their initiatives – current and on the horizon – that align with the MI New Economy plan.

Last month, Gov. Whitmer detailed her economic agenda, including the unveiling of the three pillars of her $2.1 billion MI New Economy plan with specific and ambitious goals that will help state officials track progress on efforts to build a stronger and more resilient Michigan. The governor’s vision features three central pillars focused on economic development, workforce and community investment.

The first pillar involves growing the middle class with the goal of 60% of adults in Michigan having a postsecondary education credential by 2030, lifting 100,000 families out of working poverty during the next five years, and providing access to low or no cost childcare for 150,000 more families by 2024.

The goal of the second pillar is for Michigan to become a top 10 state in small business job growth, household income growth, and growth in venture capital funding by 2026.

The third pillar is to build strong communities by giving 100% access to high-speed internet and building or rehabbing 75,000 housing units in the next five years.

Additional stops of the MI New Economy Tour are being planned for many communities across Michigan.

To learn more about the MI New Economy plan, the state’s economic and workforce challenges and successes the state has seen to date, visit www.michigan.gov/MINewEconomy .

