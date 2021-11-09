Advertisement

Mets Still Need General Manager

National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, hits during the first round of the MLB All...
National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, hits during the first round of the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus)(Gabriel Christus | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - Mets President Sandy Alderson says the biggest impediment in the club’s dragging search for a general manager isn’t his presence nor owner Steve Cohen, but the spotlight created by the New York market. Alderson said the team is considering several candidates for its vacancy, but he does not have any interviews lined up during baseball’s general manager meetings this week in Southern California.

