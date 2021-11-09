Man sentenced to at least 75 years behind bars for murdering Mt. Pleasant-area girl

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - A man who killed a teen girl near Mt. Pleasant earlier this year will now spend several decades behind bars.

Isaiah Gardenhire, 41, was sentenced Tuesday to between 75 and 120 years in prison for second-degree murder, between 75 and 120 years for unlawful imprisonment and between 10 and 15 years for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Gardenhire stabbed and killed a 13-year-old girl in Union Township and also assaulted her mother in June. He then fled the area in a stolen car before turning himself in to Flint Township Police.

Gardenhire pleaded no contest to the crimes in September.

He was separately charged in Ingham County with the shooting and killing of Kelsey Cross Coon-Lennon and Harley Thomas Owens in April.

