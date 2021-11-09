Advertisement

Keeping our pets safe and warm during the cold season

By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s no secret Michigan winters can be brutally cold, so in addition to keeping ourselves warm, there are things we can do to protect our pets as well.

Mark Marquardt from Joey’s Pet Outfitters shares some items to keep our four-legged friends protected this winter season including sweaters, coats and boots.

