On The Job report: 11/08/2021

Certified Nurse Aid (CNA)

Hazel Findlay Country Manor

Salary: $

Description:

Hazel I Findlay Country Manor is seeking full-time Resident Care Aides (Certified Nursing Assistants) to work 2nd (2:30 pm until 10:45 pm) and 3rd (10:30 pm until 7:00 am) shifts.

**$2,000 Sign-on Bonus**

Report to: Nurse Supervisor

Job Objectives: The resident care aide has successfully completed competency evaluation in the State of Michigan or meets the requirements to be competency tested in the State of Michigan. he/she will possess the ability to provide consistent quality care to the residents in the geriatric facility under the direct supervision of a licensed nurse.

Candidates will possess a caring attitude and demonstrate trust worthiness, courtesy and respect for coworkers, residents and visitors; will possess physical and mental well-being; will possess the ability to communicate appropriately with all health care disciplines; and must adhere to privacy and security for residents and employees according to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) requirements.

Employees will be expected to meet the requirements of orientation program, be willing to adhere to department dress code; and be willing to work shifts not scheduled in order to maintain continuity of care.

Employee benefits consist of:

· Health and Dental/Vision Insurance

· Short term disability/life insurance (fully company paid after one year of employment)

· Vacation and sick time that is earned through accrual

· Bereavement

· Paid holiday for worked and unworked. Worked holiday pay is double time and a half. Unworked holiday pay is straight time

How to Apply: Qualified and interested candidates should provide a resume and cover letter outlining related experiences BY MAIL or IN PERSON to: Capital Area Michigan Works!, 101 W. Cass St (Suite A), St. Johns MI 48879 or BY FAX to: 989-224-0946 BY EMAIL to: nsaul@camw.net

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/1672174

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 1672174

Program Supervisor: College Completion Corps

Michigan College Access network

Salary: $

Description:

ABOUT MICHIGAN COLLEGE ACCESS NETWORK

Since our founding a decade ago, Michigan College Access Network has known that college changes everything—and perhaps even more critical to our mission is the belief that college is for everyone.

We do what it takes to provide students in Michigan with a brighter long-term future, through college access and postsecondary certificate and degree attainment: doing the research, talking to agents of change, connecting resources, being a changemaker.

Why? By encouraging Michigan residents to earn postsecondary certificates and degrees, we not only help them earn more and promote their well-being—we also strengthen Michigan’s talent pool, retain and attract businesses to the state and stimulate Michigan’s economy in the process.

Through college access, we are also able to promote equity in our state. We work to ensure that every student in Michigan has the opportunity to attend college - especially low-income students, first-generation college-going students and students of color.

For more information, visit www.micollegeaccess.org.

ABOUT THE COLLEGE COMPLETION CORPS

MCAN’s College Completion Corps (CCC) places 40 AmeriCorps members on community college campuses across Michigan.

As a Completion Coach, each full-time member serves a campus-defined cohort of 100-150 students who are first-generation, low-income and/or students of color, with a focus on college persistence and completion. Coaches advocate for students and foster connections, integrate into the campus support structure, and engage in data-informed monitoring to direct their outreach.

The program launched in 2020 and has expanded several times since then to add more coaches and campuses, and ensure alignment with the Futures for Frontliners and Michigan Reconnect programs.

For more information, visit https://micollegeaccess.org/initiatives/completion-corps.

POSITION SUMMARY

Under the supervision of the CCC Program Director, the CCC Program Supervisor will supervise full-approximately 15 full-time Coaches across the state. This includes collaborating with and supporting their campuses and on-site supervisors, connecting coaches with resources locally and across the network, tracking hours, data, and progress, and ensuring coaches meet expectations of the site, MCAN, and AmeriCorps to best serve students.

The ideal candidate is self-motivated, technically-capable, detail-oriented and has the ability to prioritize multiple tasks in a fast-paced, innovative environment.

This position is currently grant funded.

ESSENIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The Program Supervisor performs a wide range of duties including, but not limited to, the following:

· Supervise College Completion Coaches:

o Guide and mentor coaches in program on a daily and ongoing basis. This includes establishing and maintaining consistent, effective communication. Supervision includes assurance of meeting service deliverables, appropriate tracking of outcomes, submitting reports, meeting all program deadlines, observing all program policies and procedures, acting in alignment with MCAN and CCC’s core values and ensuring coaches remain engaged with students and the communities they serve.

o Assist coaches to set outcome goals, track and assess these goals on an ongoing basis, and implement strategies to ensure successful completion of CCC’s service deliverables.

o Oversee ongoing data tracking by coaches. This includes monthly analysis of coaches’ outcomes to quickly identify if gaps exist while working with the coach and partner campus to implement an improvement plan for increased performance where appropriate.

o Attend coach-planned and led activities on partner campuses, when possible, to support the coach and observe the activities first-hand.

o Evaluate coaches on a biannual basis together with host site supervisors.

· Manage AmeriCorps grant requirements for coaches:

o Formally process coaches within OnCorps and other systems as necessary.

o Manage files as required by AmeriCorps and MCAN’s human resource policies.

o Participate in mandatory AmeriCorps events and professional development.

· Establish and nurture collaborative relationships with College Completion Corps partner campuses and their administration/staff. This includes ongoing communication, site visits, and proactive follow-up to issues that arise.

· Establish and nurture collaborative relationships with Local College Access Networks, Promise Zones, and other college access partners in east and southeast Michigan.

· Assist with the recruitment, interviewing and placement of coaches.

· Process appropriate forms for coaches including timesheets and reimbursements.

· Contribute to and participate in the intensive, one-week training in December each year and support coaches as they continue on-site training on their campus.

· Contribute to and participate in all ongoing professional development trainings throughout the year.

· Significant travel (almost exclusively in-state) to partner campuses.

· Support the Program Director in the administration of the program.

· Perform other duties as needed to advance the mission of the Michigan College Access Network.

BENEFITS

This position is full-time and is eligible for MCAN’s full benefits package including generous health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance, retirement benefits, significant paid time off, paid holidays, and a fun work environment.

Requirements:

EDUCATION, JOB KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

The ideal candidate must:

· Have a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.

· Have a strong and demonstrated commitment to equity.

· Have a valid in-state driver license for local travel.

Preferred:

· A Master’s degree in a relevant field.

· Experience with AmeriCorps programs.

· Experience with community college campuses and/or students.

· Prior service as an AmeriCorps member in any stream of service.

How to Apply: TO APPLY

MCAN believes that diversity and inclusion among our teammates is critical to our success and we seek to recruit, develop, and retain the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool. MCAN is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages people from all backgrounds to apply. MCAN is also an Employer of National Service.

Please upload a cover letter, resume and a list of 3 professional references to https://mcan.smapply.org/prog/CCCProgSup

For any questions related to this position, please email Tricia Lujambio at tricia@micollegeaccess.org

Mitalent.org URL for the position,

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 11059716

Regional Truck Driver

Willow Creek Farms Trucking

Salary: $73,000.00/yr

Description:

At Willow Creek Farms Trucking we want to know what is important to you and incorporate it into our regional division. We pull bulk hopper bottoms that are driver assist loading and unloading. Our trucks operate year-round primarily between IA and PA and drivers are home on weekends. Every driver has a story, so we make it a point to listen and work around the driver’s needs.

Guaranteed weekly pay of $1,400

Medical / Retirement / Vacation

Monthly retention bonuses

$2,500 referral bonuses

$200 Clean roadside inspections

24/7 cash advance options

We take pride in hard work and doing our part to help feed the world. Contact us now for an exciting fast paced career opportunity.

“We are driver driven”

Requirements:

Class A CDL

2 Years experience

How to Apply: Call 989-838-2272

OR

Text 989-292-2377

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/9103752

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 9103752

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.