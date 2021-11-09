‘I very much still have faith’ -- Girlfriend of missing Lansing man found dead pleads for arrest of killer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three years after his remains were found, the FBI and Michigan State Police are offering a $10,000 reward to help find the person who killed Jerome Ezell.

Police say the case has gone cold, and they’re looking for any tips.

Ezell was reported missing on November 7, 2017.

“Nov. 7 will always be a very troubling day. To still have to be going through something like this without really knowing, without answers, without peace for the family, without justice for Rome,” said Ezell’s girlfriend Jasmine Hill.

Ezell was last seen dropping Hill off at work.

“He had their vehicle. She was at work. They had pre-arranged that he was going to pick up Jasmine when she was done with work that day. When he didn’t show up and wasn’t responding to her phone calls, she had contacted OnStar and helped them locate her vehicle,” said Detective Sergeant Troy Johnston, with the Michigan State Police.

Police found his car on N. Fairview Avenue in Lansing with his infant son inside, but Ezell was nowhere to be found.

More than a year later, on Dec. 12, Ezell’s remains were found in a wooded area off I-94 in Van Buren County.

“He was at a turning point where he was becoming a better version of himself and was robbed of that opportunity,” said Hill.

Three years later and police still don’t know who killed Ezell.

“The Michigan State Police and the FBI are teamed up and continue to follow up on any tips that come in,” said Detective Sergeant Johnston.

Meanwhile, Hill and the rest of Ezell’s family wait for justice.

“I very much still have faith that somebody will come forward and say something. What may be a small detail to someone could be a huge break in the case,” said Hill.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Troy Johnston of the Michigan State Police at 517-898-1285, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP, or FBI Detroit at 313-965-2323.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.