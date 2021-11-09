Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer announces over $1.2 million in grants to assist local famers

(Governor Whitmer's office)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Whitmer joins Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Gary McDowell to announce the state’s recipients of the 2021 U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. This program offers federal funding to state departments of agriculture to support the specialty crop industry.

“I appreciate USDA’s commitment to investing in Michigan’s robust food and agriculture sector,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “These grants are a win-win for our farmers, producers, distributors and consumers as we look to increase access to Pure Michigan food and agriculture. I appreciate the USDA and Senator Stabenow’s leadership to secure this critical funding in support of Michigan’s vibrant specialty crop industry.”

The Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board in DeWitt received $186,750 to introduce in-field sensor data.

The Michigan Carrot Industry Development Program in DeWitt received $198,525 to help with weed and soil management.

The Michigan Cherry Committee in DeWitt received $89,000 to brand Montmorency Tart Cherries with a geographical indication.

The Michigan Craft Beverage Council in Lansing received $45,662.

The Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association in Okemos received $91,555 for new herbicides and new uses for Michigan Nursery shrub containers.

The Michigan Onion Committee in St. Johns received $98,814 to increase the quality of Michigan onions.

The Michigan Potato Industry Commission in East Lansing received $100,000.

The Michigan Tree Fruit Commission in Lansing received 98,984 for apple storage practices.

The Michigan Vegetable Council received $190,000.

The MDARD program received $168,590.98.

