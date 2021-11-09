Footprints of Michigan giving shoes to veterans in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Workers at “Footprints of Michigan” are preparing for their annual Veteran’s Day boot drive. The event provides people across Michigan with warm footwear ahead of the winter season. It’s sponsored by local and national organizations, and aims to show appreciation for the military members in our area who have sacrificed so much for our nation.

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Anyone who wishes to donate a pair of boots or running shoes can do so at the Local 652 building of the UAW. That’s located on Clare St. in Lansing.

Last year, more than 250 military members were served in this event. Veterans are the primary focus, but active members will also be able to receive some new footwear, free of charge. The event is sponsored by the UAW, Feldman Chevy of Lansing and Two Men and a Truck.

Footprints of Michigan’s team says they’re glad for the support, as are the Military Members they serve. Geronimo Lerma III is Executive Director for Footprints of Michigan.

“A lot of the people are very grateful for receiving it, you know,” Lerma said. “They can’t believe, first off, that they’re free. Second off, that we would take the time to care for them. Especially when, you know, you’re out there and you’re homeless and you don’t have anybody. You know you have someone that’s out there looking out for you, and trying to keep your feet warm at least.”

Again if you’d like to donate shoes, you can do so at the UAW Local 652 building on Clare Street in Lansing.

