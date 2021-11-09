FBI offering $10K reward for information regarding cold case homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI and Michigan State Police are asking the public for assistance identifying the person or persons responsible for the murder of Jerome Ezell.

On November 7, 2017, Lansing native Jerome Deshaun Ezell was reported missing to the Lansing Township Police Department. With the help of OnStar, police were able to locate Jerome’s vehicle near 1175 N. Fairview St., Lansing, Michigan. Officers found Jerome’s infant son still strapped in his car seat but were unable to find Jerome.

On December 12, 2018, Jerome’s remains were discovered in a wooded area off I-94 in Van Buren County. Foul play is suspected in Jerome’s death.

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals(s) responsible for the murder of Jerome Deshaun Ezell. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact D/Sgt. Troy Johnston of the Michigan State Police at 517-898-1285, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP, or FBI Detroit at 313-965-2323.

