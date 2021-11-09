Advertisement

Create artwork for next Jackson Hot Air Jubilee

Jackson Hot Air Jubilee
Jackson Hot Air Jubilee(Matthew Schmucker | WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Hot Air Jubilee is looking for art submissions to use in marketing for the 2022 Hot Air Jubilee festival in Jackson, Michigan.

It’s open to all ages. Submissions are due by 5:00p. on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Selected work will be used in posters, online advertising, printed advertising, and any other marketing by the Hot Air Jubilee.

Any medium of art is acceptable, but it must be able to be digitized into 2-D artwork.

Artwork must include festival name and dates or a place it can be added by the organizers.

You can submit your work online: https://www.hotairjubilee.com/art-contest-rules/

Or in-person at 761 W. Michigan Avenue, Jackson, MI

