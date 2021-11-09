Advertisement

Browns Lose Chubb To Covid List

Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against...
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is being placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive and could miss this week’s game at New England. Chubb is reported to be going on the list along with rookie running back Demetric Felton. It’s still possible Chubb could play against the Patriots as long as he tests negative twice.

