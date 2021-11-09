Browns Lose Chubb To Covid List

-CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is being placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive and could miss this week’s game at New England. Chubb is reported to be going on the list along with rookie running back Demetric Felton. It’s still possible Chubb could play against the Patriots as long as he tests negative twice.

