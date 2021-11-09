Black Friday deals all month long at Shaheen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Ralph Shaheen and Jason Cords told us more about some of the great Black Friday deals that are happening all month long at Shaheen Chevrolet and Shaheen Cadillac.

Also, if your lease is coming up to an end soon, find out what you should be doing now, to make sure you can get into a new vehicle. Plus, Ralph has a special deal for all veterans on Veterans Day.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.