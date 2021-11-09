Advertisement

Black Friday deals all month long at Shaheen

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Ralph Shaheen and Jason Cords told us more about some of the great Black Friday deals that are happening all month long at Shaheen Chevrolet and Shaheen Cadillac.

Also, if your lease is coming up to an end soon, find out what you should be doing now, to make sure you can get into a new vehicle. Plus, Ralph has a special deal for all veterans on Veterans Day.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident that killed a 49-year-old Lansing man.
Lansing man killed while walking in road
Lansing Police searching for vehicle suspected in deadly hit-and-run
UIA office.
Changes to unemployment system now underway
Police are searching for Althena Greene who went missing Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing woman, 87, found dead
Families mourn the loss of Davyon Rose and Nicholas Sada.
Parents reflect on the loss of their sons one year ago

Latest News

TMHT: Stark
Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Stark
xc
SHAHEEN LIVE PART 3
df
STUDIO 10 TIDBIT
df
SHAHEEN LIVE PART 2