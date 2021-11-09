Advertisement

Big Honor For Okemos Soccer Player

The General Brown boys' soccer team was among the many area teams hitting the practice field...
The General Brown boys' soccer team was among the many area teams hitting the practice field Monday, which marked the first day of preseason practice for the fall sports season.(WWNY)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School senior Jack Guggemos has been named Mr. Soccer by the Michigan high school soccer coaches association. Guggemos scored a school record 46 goals this season in leading his team to the division one state title over New Baltimore Anchor Bay, 2-1, this past Saturday. Okemos was unbeaten this season. His father, Brian, is the Okemos coach. Jack is undecided about a soccer career in college yet.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident that killed a 49-year-old Lansing man.
Lansing man killed while walking in road
Lansing Police searching for vehicle suspected in deadly hit-and-run
UIA office.
Changes to unemployment system now underway
Police are searching for Althena Greene who went missing Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing woman, 87, found dead
Families mourn the loss of Davyon Rose and Nicholas Sada.
Parents reflect on the loss of their sons one year ago

Latest News

National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, hits during the first round of the MLB All...
Mets Still Need General Manager
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against...
Browns Lose Chubb To Covid List
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Okemos’ soccer championship win
Washington Suspends Football Coach