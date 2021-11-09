Big Honor For Okemos Soccer Player

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School senior Jack Guggemos has been named Mr. Soccer by the Michigan high school soccer coaches association. Guggemos scored a school record 46 goals this season in leading his team to the division one state title over New Baltimore Anchor Bay, 2-1, this past Saturday. Okemos was unbeaten this season. His father, Brian, is the Okemos coach. Jack is undecided about a soccer career in college yet.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.