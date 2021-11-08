Advertisement

Wilson Cleared to Return to Seahawks

OUT OF CAMERA FILE – Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles during the first...
OUT OF CAMERA FILE – Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
-RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to return to football activities barely a month after undergoing surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand. Wilson’s surgeon released a statement through the team saying he had cleared Wilson for a “full return to play without reservation.” Wilson was hurt in Seattle’s Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams when his hand hit the arm of Aaron Donald. Wilson underwent surgery the next day in Los Angeles.

