Wilson Cleared to Return to Seahawks

-RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to return to football activities barely a month after undergoing surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand. Wilson’s surgeon released a statement through the team saying he had cleared Wilson for a “full return to play without reservation.” Wilson was hurt in Seattle’s Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams when his hand hit the arm of Aaron Donald. Wilson underwent surgery the next day in Los Angeles.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.