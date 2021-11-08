Watching Your Wallet: What could be out-of-stock this holiday season

(WILX) - With cargo ships stuck off the Pacific coast and a large supply backlog, what could be out-of-stock this holiday season?

The big thing to watch out for is shortages in electronics -- anything with a microchip in it. That includes laptops, desktops and popular gaming systems, like Xbox and Sony PlayStation.

Kyle James, with the website Rather-Be-Shopping.com, said the same goes for toys and board games.

“A lot of times in the past, the deals have gotten better as we’ve gotten closer to Christmas and this year, that’s probably not going to happen,” James said. “If your child has something on their Christmas list and you see it now at a pretty good price, you might want to buy it.”

Robot vacuums are also likely to be in short supply due to the microchip shortage.

Kitchen appliances -- both large and small -- are stuck on the cargo ships off the Pacific coast.

Christmas decorations and artificial trees could also be in short supply.

“The best time to get deals is always Dec. 26, but in this case, the best time to get deals might be next year,” James said. “That’s something to keep in mind.”

James urges people to not buy things impulsively or overspend, but if you see an item at a decent price, don’t wait either.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.