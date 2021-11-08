Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: MSU coaches Izzo and Tucker hold weekly press conference

The Spartans lost their first football game of the season on Saturday at Purdue.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo and football coach Mel Tucker hold their weekly press conference. In football, the Spartans lost their first game of the season on Saturday at Purdue. The Spartans basketball team faces #3 Kansas on Tuesday. MSU is currently out of the top 25 in basketball rankings.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Search party organized, family offering $5,000 reward for leads in search for Brendan Santo
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident that killed a 49-year-old Lansing man.
Lansing man killed while walking in road
Ski resort closed for decades finally being demolished

Latest News

Winter is coming; here’s some tips from first responders on how to prepare for it
More than 30 customers never got refunds for the resort not being built despite promises from...
‘Glamping’ company pleads no contest to fraud in Antrim Co.
A general view of the Detroit skyline is shown from the Detroit River, Tuesday, May 12, 2020....
Detroit commission to consider reparations
Thanks to a $47,000 grant from the Dart Foundation, the site’s former pro shop is under...
Fenner Nature Center acquires second site, starts preschool remodel