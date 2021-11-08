Advertisement

Washington Suspends Football Coach

(WKYT)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-SEATTLE (AP) - Washington has suspended head coach Jimmy Lake without pay following a sideline incident during the Huskies’ game against Oregon. Lake is suspended from all team activities for the week and will return to his coaching responsibilities on Sunday. Lake appeared to thrust his right arm toward and then shoved one of his players, Ruperake Fuavai, during a brief skirmish on the Washington sideline during the 26-16 loss to Oregon.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident that killed a 49-year-old Lansing man.
Lansing man killed while walking in road
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Search party organized, family offering $5,000 reward for leads in search for Brendan Santo
Ski resort closed for decades finally being demolished
Families mourn the loss of Davyon Rose and Nicholas Sada.
Parents reflect on the loss of their sons one year ago

Latest News

OUT OF CAMERA FILE – Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles during the first...
Wilson Cleared to Return to Seahawks
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) and Jose Altuve (27) celebrate as they score on teammate Yuli...
Astros Bregman Undergoes Surgery
NCAA Baseball
Former Padres Manager Tingler Hired By Twins
Scott Frost on pass protection
Frost to Return at Nebraska