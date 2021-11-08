Washington Suspends Football Coach

-SEATTLE (AP) - Washington has suspended head coach Jimmy Lake without pay following a sideline incident during the Huskies’ game against Oregon. Lake is suspended from all team activities for the week and will return to his coaching responsibilities on Sunday. Lake appeared to thrust his right arm toward and then shoved one of his players, Ruperake Fuavai, during a brief skirmish on the Washington sideline during the 26-16 loss to Oregon.

