US opening borders to fully vaccinated international travelers

Canada is requiring its citizens to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test upon their return.
U.S. and Canadian flags fly together at the border at the Peace Arch Historical State Park,...
U.S. and Canadian flags fly together at the border at the Peace Arch Historical State Park, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit. Starting Monday, Nov. 8, the US is opening its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Monday, fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross the US border for non-essential travel for the first time in nearly 20 months.

Along with the land border for Canada reopening, the US is going to allow more international travelers to fly into the country as long as they are vaccinated.

Vaccinated Canadians can once again cross along the 5,500-mile land border to the US. Those visitors must have proof of their full COVID-19 vaccination to come into the country.

Canadian visitors usually bring in a lot of tourism dollars to the US, but that may not happen here right away. Canada is requiring its citizens to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test when they come back.

For Canadians, that can cost up to $300 each.

While the border is reopening Monday, US Congress members and community leaders from both sides of the border are urging the Canadian government to the drop negative COVID-19 test requirement.

