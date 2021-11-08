US opening borders to fully vaccinated international travelers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Monday, fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross the US border for non-essential travel for the first time in nearly 20 months.

Along with the land border for Canada reopening, the US is going to allow more international travelers to fly into the country as long as they are vaccinated.

Vaccinated Canadians can once again cross along the 5,500-mile land border to the US. Those visitors must have proof of their full COVID-19 vaccination to come into the country.

Canadian visitors usually bring in a lot of tourism dollars to the US, but that may not happen here right away. Canada is requiring its citizens to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test when they come back.

For Canadians, that can cost up to $300 each.

While the border is reopening Monday, US Congress members and community leaders from both sides of the border are urging the Canadian government to the drop negative COVID-19 test requirement.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.