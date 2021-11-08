Police: Man arrested for attacking acquaintance with machete

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in police custody after attacking a man he knew with a machete according to Michigan State Police.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, at approximately 11:11 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post and deputies from the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fight near the intersection of US-31 and Rice Street in Petoskey.

When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old Petosky man walking in the middle of the road with a severe laceration to his left leg. The man told police he had been attacked by a 56-year-old Petosky man with a machete staying at a local motel.

The man also told police he knew his attacker before the attack, and the incident began with an argument between the men. The argument quickly escalated and that’s when he was attacked. Police did not say how the two men knew each other.

Police arrested the 56-year-old man for assault with a dangerous weapon and lodged in the Emmet County Jail pending arraignment.

Police say the victim was transported by EMS to McLaren Northern Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

