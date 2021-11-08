Michigan to receive $100 million for broadband internet expansion

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People across Michigan are looking forward to getting a better internet connection.

Michigan is expected to get $100 million to improve high-speed internet access from Congress’s infrastructure bill.

People in mid-Michigan can’t wait for their connections to be improved.

“It’s like a puzzle every day. You never know how it’s going to turn out,” said Kiana Krawczyk.

Krawczyk works from home and relies on the internet to do her job.

“Every email I send is a finger crossed hoping it goes through. And I have to move throughout the house throughout the day, depending on how much usage my neighbors are using,” said Krawczyk.

Krawczyk said she spends more money trying to get a decent internet connection than she does on her car payment.

“All of them have to work together so I can get my job done. There’s been plenty of days I have not been able to meet deadlines,” she said.

And in 2021, she’s surprised this is still an issue.

“With how much time people spend on the internet and resources and money that gets put into these sorts of things, it’s crazy that in 2021 I’m still having to run through the house like it’s 1999,” said Krawczyk.

However, Krawczyk said she’s happy the federal government is investing in improving internet access.

“We need that reliable internet because otherwise, not only from a personal standpoint, but we’re going to see huge gaps in employment if we can’t have our internet fixed,” said Krawczyk.

Joshua Rockey owns Z solutions, a tech company in Webberville.

He said the $100 million expected from the federal government likely won’t be enough.

“That’s pretty drop in the bucket compared to, that might do some areas, but it’s not going to do the whole state. That’s probably not going to do enough to get everyone covered,” said Rockey.

President Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill next week.

The state legislature will have to decide how Michigan’s portion will be spent.

