Parents reflect on the loss of their sons one year ago

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Each year thousands of construction workers are injured or killed while on the job. Davyon Rose and Nicholas Sada were tragically killed last year while working construction on I-94 in Ypsilanti Township. Police suspect the driver was drunk.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of their death and the family is honoring their memory by fighting for the safety of other construction workers.

“They were amazing, kind, beautiful souls that were taken away too early and we want justice,” said Nicholas’s stepmom, Dolores Male.

Families of the two tell News 10 they will never forget the amazing men they were.

“How hard working they both were, how much they cared for everybody else,” said Davyons Mother, Diana Rose-Stitt.

Family members tell News 10 today is a day of celebration and remembrance of the lives of Davyon and Nicholas, but they say they are still fighting for justice. In 2020, there were over 4,000 work zone crashes and 11 deaths in Michigan. The families say they are tired of watching workers die on the job.

“We would like to see the highways made safer for the construction workers that are out there every day,” said Nicholas’s father, Nicholas Male, “They took away their concrete barriers a few years ago and catastrophic accidents have gone up ever since. It just doesn’t do any good to hide behind orange cones or orange barrels. Those don’t stop anything.”

The two families say the support they have received the past year has made all the difference as they continue to grieve and strive for change.

“Thank you for being there for our boys. Just stick with us and we’ll see the end to it and hopefully, it’s in our favor,” said Dolores Male.

The driver of the car, Ryann Danielle Musselman, is charged with two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.