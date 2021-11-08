In My View: Was a bye week be all the Lions needed to break the losing streak?

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - No loss for the Detroit Lions to lament from yesterday, it being a bye week. So will it help the helpless Lions moving forward?

The Lions needed a change of pace in my view but they have a tough schedule ahead with road games at Pittsburgh this Sunday then at Cleveland.

And the Lions could add to their current 12 game losing streak. They need a change of pace, and whether the bye week will have provided it or not I guess we will see this Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

