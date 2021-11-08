In My View: Lions bye week - does it help or hurt?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No loss for the Detroit Lions to lament from yesterday as they had a bye week. The Lions made no trades with the NFL deadline last Tuesday, but obviously, one trade is not going to turn this team around.

But will the bye week help the helpless Lions moving forward?

The Lions needed a change of pace, in my view, but they have a tough schedule ahead with road games at Pittsburgh this Sunday then at Cleveland where the Lions could add to their current twelve game losing streak.

The Thanksgiving home game against the Chicago Bears could host a surly crowd.

They need a change of pace and whether the bye week will have provided it or not I guess we will see this Sunday.

