Michigan opens applications to give childcare workers $1,000 bonuses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Michigan launched a grant intending to pay childcare workers bonuses.

The grant, called the Child Care Stabilization Grant, will distribute $350 million in grant to give every full-time childcare professional a $1,000 bonus and keep childcare programs open and serving kids.

“Childcare is the backbone of a strong economy and childcare professionals and programs go above and beyond every day to care for our kids, helping them learn and grow in a safe environment,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “By bringing both parties together, we were able to put Michiganders first and deliver every childcare professional a $1,000 bonus in recognition of their incredible sacrifices over the last 18 months, expand low or no-cost care to 105,000 kids, and help providers improve their programs. Countless working parents rely on childcare, and without the tireless, often thankless work of providers and professionals, working families would not be able to get back to work and pursue their potential. With this investment, we can ensure kids and working families succeed as we continue ushering in a new era of prosperity for our communities.”

Applications for the grant are now open. Licensed childcare providers are eligible to apply and should visit Michigan.gov/childcare to review frequently asked questions and apply. Childcare professionals will be awarded bonuses directly from their employer and do not need to apply.

