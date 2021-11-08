Lansing Police searching for suspected vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police need your help in finding a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday evening.

According to LPD, the accident occurred on S. Martin L. King Blvd at Hughes Rd around 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

The motorcycle rider involved in the accident did not survive according to police.

Police described the vehicle in question as a silver Acura “RDX” with damage to the drivers side.

If you have any information about the incident, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.



