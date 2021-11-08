Advertisement

Lansing Police searching for suspected vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash

Police described the vehicle in question as a silver Acura “RDX” with damage to the drivers side.
Police described the vehicle in question as a silver Acura “RDX” with damage to the drivers side.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police need your help in finding a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday evening.

According to LPD, the accident occurred on S. Martin L. King Blvd at Hughes Rd around 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

The motorcycle rider involved in the accident did not survive according to police.

Police described the vehicle in question as a silver Acura “RDX” with damage to the drivers side.

If you have any information about the incident, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Search party organized, family offering $5,000 reward for leads in search for Brendan Santo
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident that killed a 49-year-old Lansing man.
Lansing man killed while walking in road
Ski resort closed for decades finally being demolished

Latest News

Winter is coming; here’s some tips from first responders on how to prepare for it
More than 30 customers never got refunds for the resort not being built despite promises from...
‘Glamping’ company pleads no contest to fraud in Antrim Co.
A general view of the Detroit skyline is shown from the Detroit River, Tuesday, May 12, 2020....
Detroit commission to consider reparations
Thanks to a $47,000 grant from the Dart Foundation, the site’s former pro shop is under...
Fenner Nature Center acquires second site, starts preschool remodel