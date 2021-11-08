Lansing Police searching for missing 66-year-old woman

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you seen this woman?

Lansing Police are on the lookout and need your help finding missing 66-year-old Mu Meh.

Police described Meh as 4′10″, 110 pounds, with black hair, last seen wearing a white jacket.

Police say Meh suffers from mental illness and has high blood pressure and occasional dizzy spells.

She was last seen in the 1400 block of W. Michigan Ave in Lansing at around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

She does not speak English. If you have any information about her whereabouts, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

