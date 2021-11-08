Advertisement

Lansing Police searching for missing 66-year-old woman

Mu Meh has been missing since Sunday afternoon.
Mu Meh has been missing since Sunday afternoon.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you seen this woman?

Lansing Police are on the lookout and need your help finding missing 66-year-old Mu Meh.

Police described Meh as 4′10″, 110 pounds, with black hair, last seen wearing a white jacket.

Police say Meh suffers from mental illness and has high blood pressure and occasional dizzy spells.

She was last seen in the 1400 block of W. Michigan Ave in Lansing at around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

She does not speak English. If you have any information about her whereabouts, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Search party organized, family offering $5,000 reward for leads in search for Brendan Santo
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
If you have any information about Jedidia's whereabouts, call MSP Flint.
UPDATE: Missing teen found safe
Pilot dies in small plane crash in central Michigan
A potential gas leak impacted residents in Lansing on Nov. 5, 2021.
Power cut in Old Everett Neighborhood in Lansing due to gas leak

Latest News

Staudt On Sports 11/7/21 Part One
Staudt On Sports 11/7/21 Part One
Parents Begin To Vaccinate Their Children
Parents Begin To Vaccinate Their Children
Families mourn the loss of Davyon Rose and Nicholas Sada.
Parents reflect on the loss of their sons one year ago
WILX Weather Webcast 11/7/2021 PM