Lansing man killed while walking in road

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident that killed a 49-year-old Lansing man.

The crash happened on South State Road near Goodmoots Road in Ionia County on Sunday night around 7 p.m.

Police say the man was walking northbound in the middle of State Road when he was hit by a Chevrolet SUV. The man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver was a 44-year-old man from Charlotte. Police say the driver left the scene but was located north of the crash moments after troopers arrived.

MSP has not yet released the names of those involved, as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

