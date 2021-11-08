Advertisement

Lansing man killed while walking in road

The crash happened on South State Road near Goodmoots Road.
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident that killed a 49-year-old Lansing man.
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident that killed a 49-year-old Lansing man.(WCAX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident that killed a 49-year-old Lansing man.

The crash happened on South State Road near Goodmoots Road in Ionia County on Sunday night around 7 p.m.

Police say the man was walking northbound in the middle of State Road when he was hit by a Chevrolet SUV. The man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver was a 44-year-old man from Charlotte. Police say the driver left the scene but was located north of the crash moments after troopers arrived.

MSP has not yet released the names of those involved, as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Search party organized, family offering $5,000 reward for leads in search for Brendan Santo
Ski resort closed for decades finally being demolished
Pilot dies in small plane crash in central Michigan

Latest News

Thanks to a $47,000 grant from the Dart Foundation, the site’s former pro shop is under...
Fenner Nature Center acquires second site, starts preschool remodel
Mockup of the planned Fenner Nature Preschool.
Fenner Nature Center acquires second site, starts preschool remodel
UIA office.
Changes to unemployment system now underway
U.S. and Canadian flags fly together at the border at the Peace Arch Historical State Park,...
US opening borders to fully vaccinated international travelers