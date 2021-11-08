Jackson Public Schools reinstitutes indoor mask mandate ‘until further notice’

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A mask mandate at Jackson Public Schools will be instated Tuesday after an increase in coronavirus cases.

School officials said as of Monday, Nov. 8, the district has 70 confirmed student cases and 15 staff cases of coronavirus.

The mask mandate will be instated for all indoor activities for the entire Jackson Public Schools district until further notice.

“We are hopeful that the vaccinations now available for all students 5-18 years old will provide relief from the spread of COVID-19,” said superintendent Jeff Beal. “It was last spring when the vaccine roll-out was at its peak that we began to wrestle some relief from the pandemic.”

School officials are urging students and staff to stay home if they aren’t feeling well.

“We must take the precautionary measures available to us to keep our students healthy and in school,” Beal said.

As of Monday, Nov. 8, Jackson County has more than 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

