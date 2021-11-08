Advertisement

‘Glamping’ company pleads no contest to fraud in Antrim Co.

More than 30 customers never got refunds for the resort not being built despite promises from the company.(Associated Press)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A company that advertised an upscale camping experience pleaded no contest to fraud in Antrim County Circuit Court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.

Bella Solviva Inc. is a camping company that advertised a “glorious camping” experience, also known as “glamping.” Beginning in 2015, owners Bradley and Sandra Carlson told consumers the resort was in the process of being built in the Antrim County area and customers started to book reservations.

However, the owners did not promise customers when the resort would be done and allegedly indicated those customers would receive a refund if the site wasn’t finished.

However, that would never come. According to the attorney general’s office, despite accepting deposits from 2015 to 2017, the resort was never built and more than 30 customers never got their money back from the company.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says that because Bella Solviva is a corporation, it does not face the possibility of jail or prison time, but may be sentenced to pay fines, costs, and restitution.

“The victims in the case were lied to and taken advantage of, and my office will not stand for businesses that defraud their customers and steal their money,” Nessel said. “Consumers must be able to trust their hard-earned money will be used as intended.”

The company pleaded no contest to one count of larceny by conversion between $1,000 and $20,000 and one misdemeanor count of larceny by conversion between $200 and $1,000.

Sentencing for Bella Solviva is scheduled for Dec. 13.

