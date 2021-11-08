Getting to know a face of Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 loves to highlight locals in our community and get to know the ‘Faces of Ingham County.’

Amanda McNamara opened Amanda’s Grooming in Mason and has been working in the area since she was 11 years old.

“If you’re nervous dive right in, that’s what I did,” said McNamara about opening a new business, “Word of mouth is huge, get to know all the business owners and your word will spread.”

She moved to Mason in middle school and graduated from Mason High School and says she loves to go to City Limits and go shopping with her family.

Faces of Ingham County is brought to you by EXIT Realty.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.