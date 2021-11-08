Advertisement

Four secrets for better digestion

By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Indigestion is a daily problem for nearly 30% of all Americans.

Food choices and the way you eat your food have a direct impact on your digestion and taking just a few simple steps at mealtime can help you reduce acid reflux, increase metabolism and improve your overall health.

Dr. Geri Williams with Ideal You shares simple strategies that can help keep your digestion running smoothly.

Check out the video for four digestion tips from Dr. Williams.

Viewers who visit Ideal You online can receive their $100 consultation for free, receive a health evaluation and body composition analysis, plus $200 in free groceries when they sign up.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident that killed a 49-year-old Lansing man.
Lansing man killed while walking in road
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Search party organized, family offering $5,000 reward for leads in search for Brendan Santo
Ski resort closed for decades finally being demolished
Families mourn the loss of Davyon Rose and Nicholas Sada.
Parents reflect on the loss of their sons one year ago

Latest News

National Cappuccino Day
Celebrating National Cappuccino Day at Biggby Coffee
gh
FACES OF INGHAM COUNTY
fg
IDEAL YOU
fg
CAPUCCINO DAY PART 3
ghhggh
CAPUCCINO DAY PART 2