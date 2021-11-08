Advertisement

Former Padres Manager Tingler Hired By Twins

By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
-MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Former San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler has been hired as bench coach of the Minnesota Twins. The 40-year-old Tingler went 116-106 over two seasons with the Padres. They made the playoffs in 2020. They collapsed down the stretch this year, resulting in Tingler’s dismissal. David Popkins will be Minnesota’s new hitting coach.

