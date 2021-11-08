Former Oakland Co. priest pleads guilty to sexually abusing teen girls in the 1970′s

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Oakland County priest pleaded guilty to sexually abusing teen girls according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Gary Berthiaume, 79, was sent to trial in July on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which are 15-year felonies.

In June, Berthiaume was charged with additional felonies in two new cases. Both cases were sent to trial by the end of September.

All three cases stem from allegations of abuse in the 1970s involving three different victims who were between 13 and 15-years-old at the time. Berthiaume was a priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wyandotte and later Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington during that timeframe.

Monday before Judge Daniel O’Brien, Berthiaume pleaded guilty to the following:

two counts of second-degree CSC, 15-year felonies.

He pleaded no contest to a third charge:

one count of gross indecency, a 5-year felony, or $2,500 fine.

The pleas reflect one count in each of the three cases.

“This plea secures long-awaited justice for those who bravely came forward with their stories,” Nessel said. “My clergy abuse investigation team continues to work tirelessly to reach similar outcomes in our additional cases.”

Sentencing is set for Dec. 20.

