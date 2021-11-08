Detroit commission to consider reparations

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit is putting together a commission to consider reparations for residents.

By a more than 80 %margin, voters in Detroit approved the proposal in last Tuesday’s election. The reparations will go toward housing and economic development.

Anita Belle, president of the Reparations Labor Union says that the destruction of historically black neighborhoods in the name of urban renewal, and discriminatory lending and rental practices are why reparations are needed.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.