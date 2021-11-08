Advertisement

Detroit commission to consider reparations

The reparations will go toward housing and economic development.

A general view of the Detroit skyline is shown from the Detroit River, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit is putting together a commission to consider reparations for residents.

By a more than 80 %margin, voters in Detroit approved the proposal in last Tuesday’s election. The reparations will go toward housing and economic development.

Anita Belle, president of the Reparations Labor Union says that the destruction of historically black neighborhoods in the name of urban renewal, and discriminatory lending and rental practices are why reparations are needed.

