Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 8,911 new cases, 47 deaths over past three days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New daily cases of COVID-19 appear to be slowing down following Michigan’s recent surge. Monday, the state health department reported 8,911 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths over the weekend, averaging 2970 cases per day during that time.

21 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review. State totals now sit at 1,166,517 cases and 22,521 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Testing has averaged around 42,000 per day over the past five days, while the state positivity rate averaged just above 13 percent during that span.

Hospitals in mid-Michigan are close to full capacity. Hospitals in the region reported being over 85% capacity with COVID-19 patients.

12 mid-Michigan schools reported new outbreaks to the state health department. The schools are:

Clinton County: Bath Middle Schools (11 cases), Gateway Elementary (3 cases).

Eaton County: Charlotte High School (18 cases), Charlotte Middle School (3 cases), Delta Center Elementary (3 cases), Our Savior Lutheran (4 cases), Upper Elementary (9 cases).

Ingham County: Haslett Middle School (3 cases), Mason Middle School (6 cases).

Jackson County: Keicher Elementary (4 cases).

Shiawassee County: Byron Middle School (2 cases), Owosso High School (5 cases).

Ingham County reported 28,770 cases and 449 deaths.

Jackson County reported 20,024 cases and 334 deaths.

Clinton County reported 7,778 cases and 111 deaths.

Eaton County reported 11,973 cases and 239 deaths.

Hillsdale County reported 5,854 cases and 126 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 7,804 cases and 129 deaths.

