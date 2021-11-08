Charlotte High School alum appears in NBC’s Chicago Fire

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - From Charlotte to Chicago- Izzi Calton caught the acting bug and is running with it.

“The idea of being able to go to work every day and portray someone else feels great, " said Izzi. currently a Columbia College student. “It’s almost like a puzzle piece like figuring out what does this person do? How do they live their life? How do they speak? How do they move? It keeps me moving and it’s the thing that I want to do.”

Izzi started acting locally in 4th grade, performing in plays and musicals until graduating from Charlotte High School in 2020.

“I couldn’t think of anything that made me as happy as being on stage.”

Izzi has even been able to transition into a bigger screen by being featured in local and nationwide commercials.

“She was part of a Nike commercial and so we did get to see her any time that commercial came on,” said supportive mom, Mari Calton of Charlotte. “I’m just happy that she’s doing what she loves because she gets excited and it makes me excited. "

Izzi is now at Columbia College in Chicago where she is constantly putting herself out there to get more expierence.

“They do a lot of casting for people in Chicago and so I kept submitting myself for roles. "

Which is how she landed being an extra on Chicago Fire.

“On day I just got a call and they were like, hey, we saw you submitted for Chicago Fire and they sent out an email like in things you need to know like paperwork and then you go get tested. They send send me off and I show up to set and do my thing.”

Although she filmed months ago- the episode aired last week.

“It was a ton of fun. Everyone was super nice. You’re not supposed to interact with the actors a whole bunch because we’re co-workers, but it was just so lovely to see everyone.”

Even though Izzi was on screen for a few seconds, she had to be on set for two days.

“We got there early in the morning and got out right before nighttime but it is all worth it.”

Izzi is in a few other projects on and off screen- including being in the show, Force on Starz, which comes out in January.

“Even being an extra is so exciting because it makes the magic happen.”

Izzi encourages inspiring actors of any age to audition and put themselves out there.

“Have fun because that’s really important at any audition or being on set. Just give it your all, and try your best, go for it and have fun.”

You can follow Izzi’s journey by following her on social media under Izzi Calton.

