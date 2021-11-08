Changes to unemployment system now underway

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Changes to the Michigan unemployment system are now underway.

As of Sunday, anyone who wants to file a new claim for benefits will have to first register for work with Michigan Works! either in-person or virtually.

“Registering with Michigan Works! not only fulfills a requirement to receive unemployment benefits, but it also provides unemployed workers with a great advantage in landing one of the 114,000 available jobs listed by employers on Pure Michigan Talent Connect,” Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) Director Julia Dale said in a news release. “Work registration is also helpful for employers in recruiting job candidates at a time when hiring has been difficult.”

The unemployment claim filer must verify their registration with an appointment on MiTalent.org.

Following verification, those filing for benefits must report at least one work search activity for each week they claim benefits. These include applying for jobs in person or online, attending job fairs, and creating a profile or resume on a professional networking or job site.

Claimants will receive confirmation via email once their registration is complete and verified.

A claimant’s work registration is valid for one year after their initial claim for unemployment benefits.

