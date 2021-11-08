Advertisement

Celebrating National Cappuccino Day at Biggby Coffee

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We celebrated National Cappuccino Day by learning how to make cappuccinos and more at Biggby Coffee in Holt. We also learned more about their new drive-through store at the Meijer on South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Biggby Coffee is also launching a new intiative, One Bigg Island in Space, which will source coffee directly from sustainable farmers around the world.

FACES OF INGHAM COUNTY
IDEAL YOU
CAPUCCINO DAY PART 3
CAPUCCINO DAY PART 2