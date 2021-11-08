Celebrating National Cappuccino Day at Biggby Coffee

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We celebrated National Cappuccino Day by learning how to make cappuccinos and more at Biggby Coffee in Holt. We also learned more about their new drive-through store at the Meijer on South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Biggby Coffee is also launching a new intiative, One Bigg Island in Space, which will source coffee directly from sustainable farmers around the world.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.